Trump administration accuses California of “bankrolling” human smuggling operations

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. A federal judge in San Francisco will not immediately require the Trump administration to award California a law enforcement grant that the administration has held over concerns the state does not comply with immigration law. U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Monday, March 5, 2018, rejected the state's request for a preliminary injunction to turn over the money. Haven Daley AP