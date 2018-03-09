More Videos

Her son was sent to a Texas prison. That turned this Boise mom into an activist.

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Take a minute, sit right there, watch Utah lawmakers rap to 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman clash at CNN Town Hall

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.
Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeting with Foreman. “Abortion is murder. I stand against it,” Foreman says in the short clips. He adds later: “The next time you walk in my office, you’re going to be dealing with ISP.”

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.