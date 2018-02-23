More Videos

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:42

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman clash at CNN Town Hall 1:21

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them 0:32

Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 0:35

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone 1:01

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting 3:08

Sen. Chris Murphy to Senate colleagues: 'We are responsible' 1:42

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money 0:55

House passes budget, ending government shutdown 1:04

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, President Donald Trump said designating schools as "gun-free zones" puts students in "far more danger." Trump also said House and Senate Democrats have "totally abandoned" DACA.
Politics & Government

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

State Politics

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeting with Foreman. “Abortion is murder. I stand against it,” Foreman says in the short clips. He adds later: “The next time you walk in my office, you’re going to be dealing with ISP.”

State Politics

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeting with Foreman. “Abortion is murder. I stand against it,” Foreman says in the short clips. He adds later: “The next time you walk in my office, you’re going to be dealing with ISP.”

Politics & Government

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

Politics & Government

The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.

Politics & Government

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.