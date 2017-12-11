Trump opens first State of the Union declaring a mission to make America great again for 'all Americans'

More Videos

Trump targets MS-13 gang in call for immigration reform in State of the Union

Ronald Reagan invited a guest to the State of the Union. Then every other president followed.

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Lisa Sanchez ran and won a Boise City Council seat to be a positive voice

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night.

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, introduced Eric Parker of Hailey during the Idaho House session on Jan. 16, 2018. Parker had recently pleaded guilty to obstruction of a court order stemming from his actions during the 2014 standoff with the BLM at Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. Many lawmakers on the floor that day had earlier been part of a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that raised concerns about the man’s prosecution.

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Lourdes Matsumoto says she was subjected to a variety of sexual and racial harassment and other concerning behavior by a supervisor at the Idaho State Controller's Office. Dec. 8, 2017, a day after announcing her claim against the state was settled, she spoke about the bigger picture of sexual harassment across the country and about the #metoo movement. "I think it's really important that employers do the right thing, and they take employee reports seriously and do honest investigations and really look at what's in the best interests of protecting their employees when it comes to harassment and discrimination."

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents were wary of what they see as government overreach and encouraged their state officials to call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.