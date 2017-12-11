More Videos

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Pause
Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back 2:18

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:17

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 0:18

Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 0:38

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 2:29

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

CBS/Recording Academy
Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

State Politics

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, introduced Eric Parker of Hailey during the Idaho House session on Jan. 16, 2018. Parker had recently pleaded guilty to obstruction of a court order stemming from his actions during the 2014 standoff with the BLM at Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. Many lawmakers on the floor that day had earlier been part of a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that raised concerns about the man’s prosecution.

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

National Politics

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

State Politics

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

Lourdes Matsumoto says she was subjected to a variety of sexual and racial harassment and other concerning behavior by a supervisor at the Idaho State Controller's Office. Dec. 8, 2017, a day after announcing her claim against the state was settled, she spoke about the bigger picture of sexual harassment across the country and about the #metoo movement. "I think it's really important that employers do the right thing, and they take employee reports seriously and do honest investigations and really look at what's in the best interests of protecting their employees when it comes to harassment and discrimination."

The fight for Bears Ears

National Politics

The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents were wary of what they see as government overreach and encouraged their state officials to call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.