Geez, did I say ‘brick?’ No, no, Donnie, I meant Ivanka’s dumb as a stick!

More Videos 2:26 Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' Pause 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:05 Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.

The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.