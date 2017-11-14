Granger crosses teachers’ unions on school supplies tax break

1:01 Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone Pause

3:08 Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

1:42 Sen. Chris Murphy to Senate colleagues: 'We are responsible'

0:55 Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

1:04 House passes budget, ending government shutdown

2:08 Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

1:24 The Nunes Memo vs. the Schiff Memo

3:27 Rep. Joe Kennedy III delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

1:43 Trump opens first State of the Union declaring a mission to make America great again for 'all Americans'