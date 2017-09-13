Cruz wants a GOP-authored tax plan, but Trump has other ideas

2:43 The magic never goes away with 'Nutcracker' Pause

7:00 Boise State QB Montell Cozart savors his Las Vegas Bowl experience

0:25 Idaho man's 'pet' coyote, dog love to tussle, he says

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

0:53 Kuna dog trainer Seth Simpson roughhouses with his coyote, Kate, at home

0:34 'It's like the fox and the hound': Idaho man's coyote play-wrestles a goat

1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

1:41 Loans go sour in Canyon County housing venture

6:01 Man who pushed for Boise Public Library's exclamation point tells story