Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.
Facebook/Rep. Mike Thompson
