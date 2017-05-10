Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor Pause 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:45 Missing a giant propane tank? Check the Boise River. 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 1:20 Borah High launches podcast of student voices 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate