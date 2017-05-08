Trump calls Yates’ testimony ‘old news’ in quick response to Senate testimony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" Pause 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:31 Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 1:42 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" trailer 2:19 Youth baseball teams will switch to new, dampened bats this fall 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN