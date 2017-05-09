President Kamala Harris? She’s making the first moves

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 13:36 Boise man believes Russians sent him messages, fires shots in pawn shop Pause 3:45 Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 1:48 New townhouses sell fast as people seek urban living in Downtown Boise 3:41 How are Weiser, Idaho businesses preparing for the eclipse? 3:05 'Something clicked' to push Boise State's Sam Whitney to work hard 1:16 Ethiopian refugee serves authentic injera flatbread in Boise 0:32 Boise Hawks rookie owns the deep ball 3:57 Two-legged dog lost in Idaho car crash has a happy homecoming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy