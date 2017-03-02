Pence used personal email account for Indiana state business, and was hacked, report says

Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account for state business when he was governor of Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.
The account was hacked in the summer of 2016, the paper reported. It is not illegal for the governor to have a personal email account, according to the paper.
“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account,” Pence’s office said in a statement to the Star.
Pence blasted Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the campaign for her use of a private server during her time as Secretary of State. He called Clinton “the most dishonest” presidential candidate in decades, in part because of her use of a private server.
“If your son or my son handled classified information the way Hillary Clinton did, they’d be court-martialed,” Pence said during the vice president debate with Tim Kaine. Both Pence and Kaine have sons in the Marines.
Pence spokesman Marc Lotter told the Indianapolis Star that any comparisons between Pence and Clinton was “absurd.”
