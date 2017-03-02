11 senators call on Trump team to allow sale of recreational marijuana

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general Pause

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

1:28 Stalking brown trout in the Owyhee River

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets