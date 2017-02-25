Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 25, 2017: National debt, stock markets and crowd size

President Donald Trump seemed to unintentionally reignite the debate over the crowd size at his inauguration on Twitter Saturday, saying his supporters should participate in a rally and claiming such a rally “would be the biggest of them all!”
Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
It is unclear what prompted the tweet from Trump, who has frequently referred to his supporters are part of the greatest political movement in U.S. history, per Bloomberg. He has also repeatedly accused the media of refusing to show the size of the crowds at his rallies, though this claim has been disputed by PolitiFact.
However, when it comes to a hypothetical rally of all Trump supporters, former Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders was quick to point out that the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd size was smaller than previous inaugurations.
.@realDonaldTrump They did. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/xqt29RJPEr— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 25, 2017
Trump and his administration have insisted that his inauguration crowd was one of the biggest in history and attacked the media for reporting that it was smaller than that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, despite all available evidence indicating that it was.
Roughly an hour later, Trump renewed his attacks on the news media, accusing the press of ignoring a decline in the national debt during his first month in office.
The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
According to data from the U.S. Department of Treasury, the debt did in fact decrease by $12 billion from Jan. 20 to Feb. 21, and has actually continued to drop to a further $22 billion since then. Furthermore, during Obama’s first term, the national debt did increase by $212 billion.
However, PolitiFact rates Trump’s claim as mostly false, saying it lacks context due to the constantly flucuating nature of the national debt and projections that indicate the debt will actually increase under a Trump presidency.
CBS News also pointed out that Trump is claiming credit despite having not enacted any legislation regarding the economy. Meanwhile, the increase under Obama coincided with an economic recession and the enactment of a massive stimulus package aimed at boosting the economy.
Fewer than 10 minutes after his tweet about the national debt, Trump fired off another message about the economy.
Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
The Dow Jones Industrial Average did enjoy its 11th straight record high close on Friday, the longest such stretch since 1987, according to USA Today. Meanwhile, the Gallup Economic Confidence Index, a weekly poll measuring Americans’ feelings on the present and future economy, is higher than it ever was during Obama’s presidency, though it has slumped slightly from its high point at the end of January.
Trump has said he inherited an economic “mess” from Obama and has consistently criticized official data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that indicate the unemployment rate has dropped from 10 percent in October 2009 to 4.6 percent by November 2016. The most recent report from the Bureau has the current unemployment rate at 4.8 percent.
Comments