A group of about 50 concerned citizens with Indivisible Idaho gathered at Sen. Jim Risch's Boise office Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 to deliver a petition asking for a town hall meeting with Idaho's congressmen. The group met with Melinda Smyser, a regional director for Sen. Risch, to voice their concern over U.S. Pres. Donald Trump's cabinet nominations among other issues. Indivisible Idaho also visited the Boise offices of Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson.