Ex-Trump aides push for end to Russia saga

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education Pause

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley