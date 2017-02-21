Pence has clout in Trump White House, but for how long?

0:32 Watch Boise's Pennington sink game-winning 3-pointer Pause

3:11 Dig In: Wake up and smell the compost

1:52 How VRigami's software works

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:46 Watch avalanche descend on snowmobilers

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

1:45 Fans share their opinions on Leon Rice's coaching success this season

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song