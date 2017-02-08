Decision on Trump’s immigration ban won’t come Wednesday, court says

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

0:50 Close the Gap Idaho

0:59 Idaho Democrats on Otter budget

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

0:29 Bishop Kelly girls eye third straight district title

2:10 Security footage shows Idaho business bursting into flame thanks to snow damage

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program