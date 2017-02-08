Politics & Government

Today in Trump Tweets, Feb. 8, 2017: ‘Easy D,’ Ivanka’s business, police chiefs

By Teresa Welsh

President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a flurry of speculation on what he meant by “Easy D,” a phrase he used in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The president presumably meant “easy decision,” a reference to the pending court decision regarding his executive order suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and banning travel from seven majority-Muslim nations. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard arguments from the Justice Department Tuesday, which is arguing for the executive order to go back into effect. It has been temporarily suspended due to multiple legal challenges around the country that allege it is unconstitutional.

Trump had earlier Wednesday repeated that his executive order was signed in the name of national security, and if the courts refused to reinstate it the nation could be at risk.

The president also tweeted his displeasure at department store chain Nordstrom, which announced last week it would no longer carry his daughter Ivanka’s label because of poor sales.

Several Twitter users noted that the tweet admonishing Nordstrom was sent 21 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing began Wednesday morning. The president, who picked a public fight with intelligence agencies, has questioned the utility of receiving the briefing each day. He said he didn’t see the value in being “told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”

The Trump administration has taken to calling any stories critical of the president and his policies as “fake news.” He tweeted a link to an article in The Federalist, a conservative online magazine, that chronicled examples of the mainstream press promoting “fake news.”

Also Wednesday, Trump tweeted about a speech given to sheriffs and police chiefs gathered in Washington for the Major Cities Chiefs Association winter conference.

