Fort Worth hair salon owner is steamed after exchange with Bernie Sanders

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

1:33 Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests

2:10 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Scott

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

0:29 Bishop Kelly girls eye third straight district title