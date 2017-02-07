Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 7, 2017: Putin, Iran, DeVos and ‘obstruction by Democrats’

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

1:18 Don Lineberry on recovering from meth addiction

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

1:06 Video: Boise State soccer inks Bishop Kelly's Chatterton

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:27 Watch Hayden Tuma win national wrestling title in 48 seconds

2:05 Inside the Stinky Sneaker rivalry between Meridian, Mountain View