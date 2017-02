What's missing from Trump's list of terrorist attacks: non-Western victims

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

1:45 Gov. Otter addresses immigration, refugee ban

1:33 Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees

1:18 Don Lineberry on recovering from meth addiction

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

2:10 Security footage shows Idaho business bursting into flame thanks to snow damage