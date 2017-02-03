A Colorado native, Neil Gorsuch would bring distinctive Western touch to Supreme Court

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates Pause

0:24 Treasure Valley kids have fun with STEM at Boise State

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

2:14 Kellyanne Conway gets serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

3:46 House members react to first week drama

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests