Chuck Schumer confident in democracy and diversity of ‘this great country’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke of the importance of the American democracy and diversity in what he called “a challenging and tumultuous time.”
Schumer spoke at the inauguration of Donald Trump shortly before the president elect was set to take the oath of office.
“Despite these challenges, I stand here confident in this great country for one reason,” Schumer said. “You, the American people.”
Earlier Friday, Schumer said he was “ready for the fight.”
“I mean, it’s a tremendous responsibility. This president ran an unconventional campaign to say the least,” Schumer told CNN. “He pleased many people but upset many more, probably, and they're looking to us to hold up that banner and we will. Not just for its own sake. Not to, quote, ‘see him fail,’ but to hold to the values that so many Americans hold dear.”
The minority leader and his party are set to clash with Republicans on the future of outgoing President Barack Obama’s signature policy achievement, the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have sworn to repeal and replace the health care law, but Schumer said they should expect no help from Democrats. Both chambers of Congress have taken preliminary procedural moves to undo the law, but Republicans have yet to unite around a concrete replacement plan.
Schumer hasn’t ruled out working with Trump when it suits the interests of both parties, however. Following the election in November, Schumer said he could work with the new president on trade, infrastructure and tax reform.
“Surprisingly, on certain issues, candidate Trump voiced very progressive and populist opinions,” Schumer said. “I hope on the promises he's made to blue collar America on trade, on carried interest, on infrastructure, that he'll stick with them and work with us, even if it means breaking with the Republicans who have always opposed these things.”
Comments