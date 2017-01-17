Former ‘Apprentice’ contestant sues Trump in connection with alleged sexual assault

2:08 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott Pause

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

3:46 House members react to first week drama

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

2:10 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Scott

2:43 Jim Jones explains his support of the Idaho Supreme Court's 'loser pays' rule

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer