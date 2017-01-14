Here’s one of the first Republicans to defend John Lewis after Trump’s tweetstorm

3:17 Mat Erpelding's 'exciting accident' Pause

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

1:28 Why is it hard to win at Fresno State?

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise