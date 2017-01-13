Republican states still face big health care costs as Obamacare is unwound

3:07 Boise County coroner recalls being buried alive by snow coming off roof Pause

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

1:43 "Every game you go on the road, it's a crusade"

1:26 Keeping history alive with Hillsdale Park

0:51 How potholes are formed