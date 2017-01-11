With pizza and Red Bull, Senate settles in for a long battle over Obamacare

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise Pause

0:59 Idaho Democrats on Otter budget

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:51 How potholes are formed

2:34 Trace the route of the August 2017 solar eclipse

0:23 Water piles up on streets in the Boise Bench

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed