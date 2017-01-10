President Obama gets emotional when talking about wife Michelle in farewell address

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, encouraging Americans to participate in and lift up democracy.
But it was the personal portion of the speech, when he honored his wife Michelle that brought the President to tears.
“Michelle Levon Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and the mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said.
“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. You made me proud and you have made the country proud.”
Obama shedding a tear as he addresses his love for Michelle, his daughters, and the Bidens just killed me tbh.— Lauren Osborn (@logonewild) January 11, 2017
Obama sheds a tear when thanking Michelle. pic.twitter.com/rzZweSHnLO— Jodi (@jodotcom) January 11, 2017
Obama shed a tear when he talked about Michelle...that's love!— B (@que__baby) January 11, 2017
If you didn't tear up at obama's shoutout to Michelle you have some soul searching to do— Anthony Muscato (@tonymuscato) January 11, 2017
