January 10, 2017 8:15 PM

President Obama gets emotional when talking about wife Michelle in farewell address

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, encouraging Americans to participate in and lift up democracy.

But it was the personal portion of the speech, when he honored his wife Michelle that brought the President to tears.

“Michelle Levon Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and the mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. You made me proud and you have made the country proud.”

