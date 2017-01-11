Republicans are set on repealing health care law, despite some senators’ qualms

0:34 Connector rollover nearly goes off overpass Pause

1:05 Carport collapses at Boise apartment complex

1:07 Clearing snow, ice from Boise storm drains

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

1:46 This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow

0:40 Flooding at Boise's Trail Wind Elementary

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery