Republicans warn Trump of rift within party unless he’s tougher on Russia

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table Pause

2:24 Health care panel debates options for Idaho's working poor

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:54 Richard's opens at Inn at 500 Capitol

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

2:11 Leon Rice is impressed by his team's resolve

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather