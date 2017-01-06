Army soldiers can now wear hijabs, turbans and beards

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...' Pause

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver