Tweets from one Trump adviser add intrigue to the resignation of another

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Pause

3:15 Christmas morning with the Boise State football team

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

0:51 Watch a herd of bull elk cross an Idaho highway near Hailey

4:18 Boise State receiver Cedrick Wilson, pre-Cactus practice

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

6:09 Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver eager to face Baylor's 'brand'

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

2:54 Santa brings Christmas cheer to mobile home park in Payette