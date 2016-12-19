So should we keep the Electoral College? Poll finds voters divided

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park Pause

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:24 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

2:47 Meet Interior nominee Ryan Zinke

1:14 Idaho Rep. Labrador hints at role in Trump's administration