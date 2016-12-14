N.C. lawmakers look to curb incoming governor’s power

2:46 Otter on Cabinet talk, Castro's death Pause

1:14 Idaho Rep. Labrador hints at role in Trump's administration

5:21 Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:03 Starting college in high school

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle