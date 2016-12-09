With shutdown looming, Senate leader Mitch McConnell urges passage of budget

With the threat of a partial government shutdown hours away, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday urged the Senate to pass a stopgap budget, saying, “It’s time to get serious here.”
The Senate is mired in a controversy over a plan that keeps most of the government running through April 28. The House passed the bill Thursday. But if the Senate does not, parts of the government will begin shutting down after midnight.
It’s unlikely, though, that any shutdown would go into the work week next year. For procedural reasons, the matter is almost certain to be resolved by Sunday night.
The controversy involves benefits for retired miners. The bill would extend the benefits through the end of April. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his allies want a one-year extension.
That will be tough to get, since the House has left for the year.
McConnell was confident the retirees would not lose benefits next year. “I think it’s highly unlikely that we’ll take it away,” he said. “It’s been my intention that the miner benefits not expire at the end of April next year.”
And, he pledged, “I’m going to work with my colleagues to prevent that.”
So pass the budget, he urged. It at least guarantees health care for miners through April. “Failure to pass it guarantees it goes away at the end of the month,” McConnell said.
