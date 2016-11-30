Trump says he’s leaving businesses to focus on presidency

3:58 'Aggie Pride' lures Dan Hawkins back as UC Davis football coach Pause

0:58 Betty the Washer Woman is Boise's newest pin-up

1:46 What's an engineered logjam, and why does the Boise River need them?

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity'

2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief?

0:54 Ending pain and suffering

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:23 Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football