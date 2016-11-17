Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo, an Army veteran, will become Trump’s CIA director

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion Pause

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:34 Saint Alphonsus launches video urgent care in Idaho, Oregon

0:55 'Owyhee Adventures' preview

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

9:26 Boise State players, coaches discuss all 20 Broncos to be honored on senior night

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab