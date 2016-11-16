Michael Jordan to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Barack Obama will bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on basketball superstar Michael Jordan, now the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA franchise, the White House announced Wednesday.
Jordan is among 21 individuals who will receive the nation’s highest civilian honor on Nov. 22.
In the announcement, the White House described Jordan as “one of the greatest athletes of all time.”
In 15 seasons in pro basketball, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six National Basketball Association championships. Earlier, as a freshman at the University of North Carolina, he led the Tarheels to a national championship in 1982.
