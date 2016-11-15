Texans come up short in bids for GOP leadership

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention Pause

0:57 How will CWI pay to expand its campus?

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

10:38 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin: UNLV a 'better team' than last year

9:21 Ben Weaver: BSU was the greatest opportunity of my life

7:39 Thomas Sperbeck wants to be remembered as a great teammate

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story