Ending 'war on coal' may not bring jobs back to Kentucky

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House Pause

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

2:06 Capital High football returns to 5A state championship

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch