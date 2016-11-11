To-do lists for an unprepared president-elect

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls Pause

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

1:35 Saving Lives At The Idaho Veterans Garden

2:24 Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building