November 9, 2016 6:25 PM

Yuge: Texas mattress store owes customers $10 million over Trump win

By Ryan Osborne

Give Jim McIngvale some credit — he’s a man of his word.

The owner of Houston-based Gallery Furniture has paid out millions in refunds over Super Bowl picks, Astros’ win totals and whether oil would reach $85 a barrel.

Now, with Donald Trump’s election win Tuesday, “Mattress Mack” owes about $10 million to 4,000 customers who correctly picked a Republican win, according to the Houston Chronicle.

McIngvale came up with the deal in May. Customers who spent $2,000 or more on a mattress set could get their money back by picking this year’s winning political party.

They could receive even more — 150 percent of their purchase — if they opted to take it in store credit.

Maybe the promotion worked.

Customers who wrongly picked a Democratic win spent about $13 million, the Chronicle reported.

