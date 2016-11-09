Hillary Clinton’s campaign was crippled by voters who stayed home

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning