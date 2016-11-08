The number of women of color in the Senate will quadruple — to 4

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State