FBI gets warrant to search emails on Clinton aide’s computer

A warrant has been issued to examine emails stored on a computer used by a former member of the House of Representatives and his estranged wife, a top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to news reports.
ABC News is reporting that investigators now have a warrant needed to review emails found on a computer used by Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her now-estranged husband, Anthony Weiner. Weiner was a Democratic member of the House of Representatives from New York until he resigned in 2011 after he was found to have sent “sexting” messages to a woman other than his wife.
The New York Times says that the warrant will only allow investigators to look at messages related to the Clinton email investigation. Agents in an unrelated investigation of Weiner discovered hundreds of thousands of emails from Abedin on his computer.
The FBI is looking into whether there was classified information on a device belonging to Weiner, who is separated from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin. FBI Director James Comey, in a letter to Congress on Friday, said the FBI had recently come upon the new emails and was reviewing whether they were classified.
The announcement raised more questions than answers and generated criticism that Comey was injecting a significant development too close to an election. Yet the FBI director also faced the prospect of intense scrutiny if voters learned that he had been sitting on a major development until after the election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Check back for more developments.
Comments