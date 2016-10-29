Renewed FBI Clinton probe also shakes races for Senate control

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends Pause

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village

0:32 Mastering an education

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

10:47 Bryan Harsin's cup of coffee with Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

8:59 Sam McCaskill on Wyoming

9:53 Boise State DC Andy Avalos talks about Brian Hill and Wyoming