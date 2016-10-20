Politics & Government

October 20, 2016 4:00 AM

Debate surprise: While media was shocked at one moment, voters struck by another one

By Anita Kumar and David Lightman

McClatchy Washington Bureau

ORLANDO, Fla.

Despicable. Disgusting. And just plain excessive.

Voters in a critical battleground state recoiled at Donald Trump’s graphic description of late-term abortions from the third and final presidential debate Wednesday.

“The way he was describing it – the language he was using – to try to get you to think that a woman literally wants to have it torn out of her it was just despicable,” said Julio Reynoso, 53, a retired school administrator from Orlando who is voting for Hillary Clinton. “He doesn’t even have a clue what a woman goes through. ... He was trying to make it a fearful thing.”

If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby Donald Trump

Four people in a focus group conducted by McClatchy, the Bradenton Herald and the Miami Herald at the University of Central Florida, a key area in a key state, cited the vivid language as the most memorable moment in the 90-minute debate in Las Vegas.

“His disgusting description of a late-term abortion,” said Valerie Wilson, 57, an unemployed technology writer from Orlando who supports Clinton when asked to list the most striking moment of the debate.

Several others criticized Trump for his pro-life views. By comparison, only one person mentioned Trump’s headline-grabbing statement that he may not concede if he loses the election.

Even Trump supporters thought the Republican nominee went too far in his description.

Robert Couch, 23, of Orlando, student assistant who is pro-life and voting for Trump called it an “extremely graphic description.”

“I don’t think he should have done that,” he said. “It was excessive.”

Well, that is not what happens in these cases. And using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate Hillary Clinton

When moderator Chris Wallace asked the candidates about their stances on abortion, Trump stated Clinton supports allowing women to seek an abortion in the final days before birth.

“Based on what she's saying, and based on where she's going, and where she's been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month on the final day,” Trump said. “And that's not acceptable.”

Clinton accused him of using scare tactics. “This is one of the worst possible choices that any woman and her family has to make,” she said.

“It was super graphic,” said Derek Bruce, 43, an Orlando lawyer who said he is holding his nose and voting for Clinton.

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they con

Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg / McClatchy

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Boise State debate watchers weigh options during Trump, Clinton debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos