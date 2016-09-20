Still no deal in Congress to fight Zika, keep government open

Members of Congress have yet to reach a deal to pass legislation that would fund the fight against Zika and keep the federal government open past the end of the month.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell already delayed one vote, pushing it back from Monday to Tuesday afternoon, and the roll call could be delayed again if lawmakers have trouble ironing out the final details of an agreement.
“We all know how important the measure is, so let’s keep working and get this done,” said McConnell on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.
He said Senators continue to work across the aisle to reach an agreement on a continuing budget resolution that would provide money for Zika research and prevention as well as for veterans and to prevent a government shutdown.
“I’ve been encouraged by the progress that we’ve made so far and hope to see it continue,” he said.
It’s been seven months since President Barack Obama formally requested $1.9 billion to combat Zika, a virus that can cause devastating brain damage and birth defects in unborn children.
Most recently, Democrats in the Senate blocked a Zika funding bill offered by Republicans for the third time since June. They objected to concerns about budget cuts in the bill, as well as language that would disqualify Planned Parenthood from receiving grant money to combat Zika in Puerto Rico, where the virus is rampant.
“Seven months without Congressional action for an emergency public health crisis called Zika is shameful,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. “Let’s not wait another day before we leave here to go back to campaign, before each party brags about what they have achieved, let’s do our job here.”
Congressional leadership aides on Tuesday morning described the chances as decent that the Senate will take a key procedural vote to open debate on the measure at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, said that lawmakers had reached agreement on the language dealing with Zika funds, but wrangling about other items in the overall funding bill have held up a vote.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
